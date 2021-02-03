Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena gifts portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray to MBMC, demands installation

Shiv Sena corporators- Neelam Dhawan and Pravin Patil - handed over a portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray to deputy commissioner Sambhaji Waghmare, on Wednesday, with a demand of installing photos of the highly revered national personalities in the municipal officials, including the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The demand is in accordance with the state government guidelines issued on 22, January-2021.

Notably, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heading the general administration department (GAD) had included Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s name in a revised list of prominent personalities whose birth anniversaries are to be celebrated in government offices.

“The deputy commissioner has assured us of doing the needful immediately.” said Neelam Dhawan.