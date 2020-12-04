Mira Bhayandar: Sex racket busted in Kashimira; 3 women rescued

Posh housing complexes in Mira Bhayandar seem to have become a preferred destination for immoral activities. This was exposed yet again after a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking wing of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate busted a high profile prostitution racket that was being operated from a posh residential locality in Kashimira on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector D.S. Patil sent a decoy customer and after confirming the authenticity of the information raided the flat in a housing complex located in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira.

The police team rescued three women who were lured into the immoral acts by the flesh trade racketeers. Four people including three women and the kingpin were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The rescued women who claimed that they were forcefully pushed into the flesh trade activities, have been sent to the rehabilitation center, police said.

The case has been handed over to the local police station for further investigations.