Mira Bhayandar: Sex racket busted, gang caught trying to sell girl’s virginity | File Image

Two female pimps landed in the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for trying to sell the virginity of a minor girl for Rs.2 lakh in Kashimira on Wednesday evening. However, their male accomplice managed to evade the police dragnet.

Two minor girls aged 15 years and a woman were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) led by Police Inspector- Devidas Handore got a whiff of the trafficking racket and rescued the minor girl just before she was going to be sold as a virgin at a posh eatery on the highway in Kashimira.

“We sent a decoy customer, who was told by the pimps that they would provide minor girls for Rs.2 lakh. Our decoy agreed to the deal and subsequently a trap was laid and the accused were caught red handed,” confirmed Handore.

The pimps have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ( PoCSO) Act. The Kashimira police are conducting further investigations into the case.

