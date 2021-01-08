Mira Bhayandar: Scribes felicitate COVID-19 warriors on Journalist Day

Members of the Mira Bhayandar Mahanagarpalika Vartahar Sangh (MBMVS)-an apex body of scribes in the twin-city led by president- Rajdev Tiwari and founder president- Rajendra Kamble felicitated Covid-19 warriors on occasion of Journalist Day which is observed on January 6 every year in the memory of the great visionary and literary genius-Balshastri Jambhekar who is also known as ‘The Father of Marathi Journalism”.

Covid warrior’s including-doctors, social workers, journalists and individuals were amongst those who were felicitated for performing duties by risking their lives and lending a helping hand to the needy people amid the pandemic induced lockdown.

The felicitation ceremony was organized in the press-room located in the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the presence of Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, legislator- Geeta Jain, deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot, house leader- Prashant Dalvi and NCP leader- Ankush Malusare amongst other guests.