Mira Bhayandar: Schools in twin-city to remain shut till December 31

All schools in the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar will continue to remain closed till December 31. As a part of their Mission Begin Again campaign, the government had earlier released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines for reopening of schools in the state for classes IX to XII from November 23.

It was announced that local authorities in all districts would take a decision on reopening of schools in their respective areas after assessing the pandemic in their respective jurisdictions.

However, with the possibility of a second wave in view of rising Covid-19 cases, Rajesh Narvekar, District Collector, Thane, promulgated orders to all civic bodies including- councils, Nagar-panchayat and municipal corporations that all schools in the district will remain closed till December 31.

Online, classes will remain functional as usual, in adherence to government guidelines.

“In accordance with orders issued by the district collector, all schools within our civic jurisdiction will remain closed till 31, December. “ said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education)- Sambhajji Waghmare.

While there are 165 private schools offering education till the XII standard in the twin-city, municipal schools impart education only till the VIII standard.

“In wake of the earlier announcement of reopening schools from November 23, we had organized a meeting via video conferencing involving senior civic officials, mayor, deputy mayor, health officers and school authorities to chalk out safety protocols. But, yesterday we received orders from district collectors. Accordingly, schools will not reopen before 31, December,” said an officer attached to the education department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Representatives from around 137 schools had participated in the online meeting which was held on November 19.