Mira Bhayandar: Robber held for murdering truck driver in 2012

The accused was remanded to police custody after he was produced before the court on Friday

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: Robber held for murdering truck driver in 2012 | FPJ Photo

The prime accused in a murder case who was absconding for more than a decade has been finally apprehended by the central crime branch attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as Abdullah Alimullah Choudhary (36) had intercepted a truck driver in the jurisdiction of Valiv police station (under the jurisdiction of the erstwhile Palghar district police) on February 1, 2012.

The consignment had originated from Bharuch in Gujarat and was headed to a warehouse in Rabale area of Navi Mumbai. The accused and his accomplices brutally assaulted the driver Mohammeed Noor Hasan Khan (45) which resulted in his death. The accused dumped the body in the Gavraipada area and fled with the truck containing more than 14 tonnes of stainless steel rods worth more than Rs. 25 lakh.

While his accomplices were arrested, Choudhary remained elusive for over ten years. In a special drive to arrest proclaimed offenders, a team led by Police Inspector Rahul Raakh under the supervision of DCP Vijaykant Sagar studied the case and activated their core informer network.

Acting on a tip-off, supported by electronic intelligence, that the accused was present in the Dhaniv Baug area, the team laid a trap and arrested Choudhary on Thursday.

“Investigations were on to ascertain his antecedents and criminal history, if any,” said Police Inspector Rahul Raakh.

Meanwhile, an offence for murder and armed dacoity has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to police custody after he was produced before the court on Friday. Further investigations were underway.

