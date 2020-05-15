Mira Bhayandar: Pre-British era well faces extinction due to roadwork; Congress, social workers slam MBMC

In yet another case that highlights the insensitivity of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards safeguarding age-old natural resources, a step-well in the Anand Nagar area of Dongri near Bhayandar, which has been in existence since the pre-British regime, now faces extinction.

It may be recalled that a large chunk of Bhayandar-Uttan Road had caved-in following heavy rainfall in July last year. The cave-in not only destructed the road, but also caused intense damages to the well which shared its retaining wall to the road boundary.