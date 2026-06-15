Mira-Bhayandar: Pratap Sarnaik Reviews Delayed Flyover Work Near Delhi Darbar Hotel, Sets June 20 Deadline - VIDEO

Mira Bhayandar: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inspected the long-delayed flyover project near Delhi Darbar Hotel, which remains incomplete despite a planned six-month completion timeline and is yet to be opened to the public even after one and a half years.

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Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Sarnaik said, "Even as the monsoon season looms on the horizon, the delay in the work on the national highway in front of Delhi Darbar Hotel on the outskirts of Mira-Bhayandar is causing undue hardship to residents. "

The Minister stated that a recent deadline of June 10 had been given, but the work is still not completed. Expressing displeasure over the delay, he warned the concerned contractor that the road must be made operational by June 20, failing which he would lodge a serious complaint directly with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He directed the authorities that the flyover should be opened for public use on June 20 at 12 noon, even if formal inauguration arrangements are not completed. "The vehicles will pass from the flyover at 12 noon on 20th June," the Minister said.

Moreover, he also instructed officials to install street lights by the same deadline and urged them to complete the remaining works within the next six days.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the development work of the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road project connecting Versova to Bhayandar. He was accompanied by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Ashish Shelar, Ameet Satam, among other officials.

During an interaction with reporters, CM said that nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai's traffic currently uses the Western Express Highway, making it one of the city's busiest corridors. To ease the pressure on the route, the government is developing a signal-free road connectivity project from Nariman Point to Bhayandar, adding that "This will provide great relief to Mumbai."

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