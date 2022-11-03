Mira-Bhayandar: PAP's of Barvi dam, who were recruited in MBMC, will get 5-day training in Pune

Barvi river dam. |

Mira-Bhayandar: Project-affected people (PAP), who were recruited in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) as their families were affected by the height-raising work of the dam on the Barvi River near Badlapur in Thane district, have been sent to Pune for basic training to be imparted by the All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG).

The five-day training session for the first batch of 25 new recruits started on October 31 and will end on November 4. Training will be imparted on 30 topics, including various aspects of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (for discipline, appeal, pension, salary, retirement, leaves, general conditions), the organisational structure of municipal committees (standing, transport, tree authority),

It also includes the Right to Information Act, the Right to Public Services Act, accounting, bill generation, letter writing, the Minimum Wage Act, and other administrative and field-related activities.

69 aspirants have been recruited as Class IV employees

While 69 aspirants have been recruited as Class IV employees, the civic administration has also considered additional educational qualifications while absorbing 17 eligible beneficiaries as clerk-typists and three others as junior engineers.

The rehabilitation of the affected families is being carried out under the aegis of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). As per directives, the civic bodies have mandated employment for the project-affected persons (PAP) in proportion to the water they draw from the dam.

Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil played a significant role in recruiting

The minister of state for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil, who played a significant role in clearing the decks for recruiting the PAPs, personally handed over the appointment letters to the eligible beneficiaries at a ceremony in the presence of former MP and royal descendant Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole in Kashimira last month. The MBMC had received a list of 97 people from the MIDC authorities in the first phase.