Mira Bhayandar: Painting the way to 'Swachhta'! MBMC takes colourful route towards a clean and hygienic twin-city

More than six years after the launch of central government’s flagship project 'Swachh Bharat Mission' (SBM) on October 2, 2014, all municipal bodies across the country have been striving hard to keep pace with the parameters of cleanliness including implementation of waste segregation and turning their respective areas into open defecation free (ODF) zone.

However, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) as a part of their ambitious campaign to beautify the twin-city has embarked on a silent yet significant and colorful mission which was deprived of much needed attention.

MBMC’s sanitation department led by deputy municipal commissioner Dr. Sambhajji Panpatte -- in association with local NGOs, municipal corporators, members of co-operative housing societies and alert citizens -- have started painting walls with picturesque designs themed on various social messages like 'Save girl child', 'Protect trees', 'Preserve the environment', 'Save water', 'Stop pollution', 'Promote cleanliness and hygiene'.