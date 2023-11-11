Mira Bhayandar: Online Shopping Gone Wrong, Customer Gets Soap Bars In Parcel Instead of iPhone | representational pic

Mira Bhayandar: As online shopping during the festive season booms in the country, scammers are seizing the opportunity to deceive customers. One particular customer from Bhayandar, who works at a stationery store, experienced this quite literally when he ordered an iPhone 13 worth Rs. 46,000 from a reputed e-marketplace platform but ended up receiving three soap bars used for washing utensils.

In his statement to the police, the 25-year-old complainant said that he ordered the mobile phone worth Rs. 46,000 by paying the entire amount from his digital wallet last month. A few days later, he received a call from the delivery executive who informed him about the arrival of his parcel. The delivery executive entered the verification code into his gadget and left after handing over the parcel.

Eager to catch a glimpse of the smartphone, the customer never thought that he would receive a wild surprise. Upon opening the parcel, he found the box containing three bars of soap used for washing utensils instead of the iPhone. The customer immediately registered a complaint on the customer care number of the e-commerce giant and called the delivery executive, showing him the contents of the parcel he had delivered. Although he was assured that his complaint would be resolved within a week, the complainant is still waiting for a response from the company after over a month, the customer said in his statement to the police. Meanwhile, an offense under section 420 of the IPC was registered on November 10 at the Bhayandar police station against the yet-to-be-identified persons responsible for the fraud.