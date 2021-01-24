Mira Bhayandar: One held with cocaine worth Rs 18.75 lakh

Less than a fortnight after three Nigerian nationals were arrested with drugs worth Rs.4.53 lakh, another peddler landed into the custody of the crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commssionerate in Kashimira.

The 30-year-old accused, who is said to be a resident of Bhandup, was intercepted near the Delta Garden area of Penkarpada in Kashimira.

Upon frisking, the team found him to be in possession of 125 grams of cocaine.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs 18.75 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API Pravin Swami under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Nagarkar of MBVV’s anti-narcotics cell laid a trap and apprehended the accused on Saturday.

While investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband, a case under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

Samples of the seized cocaine has been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Kalina for formal testing, officials said.