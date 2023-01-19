Mira Bhayandar: Now, non-segregated garbage won't be picked up, says MBMC

Representative Photo |

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will stop lifting non-segregated garbage from housing societies and commercial establishments in the twin-cities. The sanitation department of the civic body is tasked with scientifically disposing-of more than 450 metric tonnes of garbage generated in the twin-cities on a daily basis and the MBMC needs to achieve 100% segregation. However, the segregation figures continue to hover below 60%.

As per provisions of the municipal Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, it is binding upon citizens to segregate waste at source. “We have issued notices to around 10,000 societies with necessary guidelines. In addition to slapping monetary fines, we will stop trash collection from housing societies and other commercial entities that fail to segregate wet and dry garbage at source. People should understand that by ignoring waste segregation we are creating harmful effects to the environment,” said additional Municipal Commissioner Sambhajji Panpatte.

To ensure garbage disposal in a scientific manner, the civic administration has hired a Gujarat-based company to process the segregated wet and dry garbage into compost and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for industrial use, based on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model. However, the company does not accept non-segregated garbage.

Earlier warnings including refusal to collect non-segregated garbage and disconnection of water connections towards violation of garbage collection norms have never been effectively imposed by the civic administration.

