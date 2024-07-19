Mira-Bhayandar: Neglected Fire Hydrants Vanishing, Raising Concerns Over Fire Safety |

Mira-Bhayandar: Thanks to the negligence and apathetic attitude of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the iconic red pillars (fire hydrants) are slowly becoming a relic of the past in various parts of the twin-city. Fire hydrants provide direct access to the water lines and can serve as an alternative when water tankers are not adequate to handle large fire outbreaks or cannot access narrow lanes.

However, the hydrants which sported the ubiquitous red-and-yellow colours have curiously started disappearing and have been relegated over a period of time apparently due to lack of maintenance by MBMC’s water supply department. Some hydrants are either encroached upon or are buried under the roads or pavements due to addition of layers of bitumen or asphalt, consequently forcing them into an untimely retirement.

This despite the fact that provisions under rule-193 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 clearly states that the civic body shall cause painted or marked fire-hydrants and all related work like necessary machinery and assistance for supplying water in case of fire with provision of a hydrant key to be deposited at each point within the city. “We have written a letter to the water supply department seeking installation of hydrants at regular intervals in the new internal water distribution lines being laid in the twin-city.” said a fire officer.

The lack of fire hydrants forces firefighters to make frequent trips to get water. When contacted city engineer- Deepak Khambit said, “ Yes, we are planning to install hydrants in slum clusters and places where the water tankers face difficulty in traversing due to narrow or congested roads in the first phase. The plan was on hold due to insufficient water supply, but since we are on the verge of getting enough supply from the Surya water project, hydrants will be installed in a phase wise manner.” Hydrants need a 24-hour water supply with sufficient pressure. Ironically, the civic administration is neither aware about the number of defunct or operational fire hydrants in the twin-city.

What is a Fire Hydrant?

A fire hydrant is basically a pump which is usually seen in streets that is connected to water connection points, and can draw water from a main pipe when there is a fire in the vicinity.