Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation receives life support ambulances from AAI

Bhayandar: In a much-needed boost to its public healthcare infrastructure, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has enhanced its existing fleet of emergency medical service (EMS) system, by adding three new Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances.

These were gifted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

As the name suggests, ALS ambulances are laced with life-saving technologies and highly equipped life support system for advanced level care and immediate treatment to the patients who are in critical condition.

The ambulances were handed over to MBMC’s health department on the occasion of Independence Day in the presence of senior AAI officials, including regional executive director (western region), Mumbai, G Chandramouli and director of Juhu airport, Ashok Kumar Verma.

“The priority of any EMS system is to deliver quality patient care in the briefest period of time and these ambulances will serve the purpose to a large extent by reducing the emergency response time. We are thankful to AAI,” said a health official.

Presently, the civic administration has just six ambulances in its fleet to cater to a population that has already crossed the 14-lakh mark. Believing in integrated community development, AAI has been actively engaging itself in the corporate social responsibility projects with various activities across India.