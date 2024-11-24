Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nab Tempos Diverting Food Grains For Poor To Black Market

The tempos which were impounded for ferrying food grains to blackmarket | FPJ

The crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested drivers of two pick-up delivery tempos who were caught transporting food grains meant for the poor to black-marketers. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API- Prashant Gangurde under the supervision of police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade intensified vigil and intercepted two tempos near the Dahisar check post on Friday afternoon.

When questioned about the consignment, the drivers of both vehicles identified as Pradeep Khedu Yadav (29) and Mulayam Ramesh Yadav (30) said that they were transporting food-grains. However, the duo was neither able to satisfactorily give replies to questions posed by the cop, nor could they provide any documents to authenticate that they were authorized to ferry the public distribution system (PDS) food grains, following which the tempos were impounded and both taken into custody. The consignment includes 80 bags containing 4,000 kilograms of commodities including rice and wheat, all worth more than Rs. 6 lakh.

After inspections, rationing officers confirmed that the food grains meant for the poor were being illegally diverted to the black market from PDS shops located in Mumbai to a grain mill located in Kaman village in Palghar district. The incident has yet again exposed that food grains supplied by the central government meant to be distributed under PDS is being brazenly diverted to the black market, indicating the presence of an organised gang of racketeers in Thane and Palghar districts. "An offence under the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act-1955 was registered against seven people including both the drivers, ration shop owners-Thakurshi Chandra, Vinodkumar Talukdar Singh, Dipendra Badguzar, potential buyers-Piyush Thakkar and Bharat Thakkar." said crime branch officer. The Kashimira police are conducting investigations.