 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Organise Awareness Programme On Drug Abuse, Traffic Discipline, Cybercrime, And Women’s Safety
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Organise Awareness Programme On Drug Abuse, Traffic Discipline, Cybercrime, And Women's Safety

In continuation of their social awareness campaigns, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by commissioner- Madhukar Pandey conducted an interactive programme with principals, headmasters and headmistresses of nearly 104 schools and colleges falling under their jurisdiction.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
MBVV Cops with Principals

The interaction programme which was held on Tuesday at the Samvad Hall located in the MBVV headquarters, Mira Road was aimed at creating awareness on various topics including- drug abuse, traffic discipline, cybercrime and offences related to girls and women.

Police Inspector-Amar Marathe from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) spoke at length about preventive measures which should be taken by the school/college management against drug abuse, various types of narcotic substance and their dangerous side effects on students.

He also revealed that the MBVV police had registered 76 cases against offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while seizing contrabands worth Rs.334 crore this year. This apart from acting against 92 pan stalls owners who were found to be operating within a radius of 100 meters of educational institutions.

Emphasising on the importance of forming a school transport committee to instil a sense of traffic discipline in the minds of students, drivers and attendants, Police Inspector-Dadaram Karande highlighted the threats due to traffic violations like-helmetless riding, driving without seatbelts and talking on phone.

Police Inspector (cyber cell)- Sujitkumar Gunjkar drew attention of the participants towards online risks while providing tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds and ways to register complaints. API- Tejshri Shinde who heads the Bharosa (Trust) Cell spoke about atrocities against women and children and the relevant legal provisions such as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, to tackle them.

