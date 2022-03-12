Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops avert suicide bid by Haryana youth after friend dials 112

A timely response and presence of mind shown by two alert personnel attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police averted the suicide bid of a 20-year-old youth in Naigaon.

Interestingly, the youth (name withheld) had come here all the way from Karnal city in Haryana. The police was alerted about the suicide bid by a girl who called up the emergency number 112 at around 8:39 am on Tuesday.

Police personnel-Sameer Patil and Chougle immediately reached the spot where they noticed the youth with a blade in his hand. The youth was threatening to kill himself by slitting his throat if anybody came near him. However, both the constables calmed the youth down by engaging him in talks before overpowering him. Investigations revealed that the youth was addicted to an online multiplayer battle game when he came in touch with another player-a girl residing in Naigaon last year.

It has been alleged that the girl forced the youth to transfer money into her account. The youth complied and transferred more than Rs. 20,000 via multiple online transactions from his digital wallet.

However, the demands went on increasing. The girl even threatened to kill herself and blame him if he did not give her money. Terrified by the threats, the youth left his home and came to Naigaon where he attempted suicide in the premises of the girls building.

The police informed the youth’s parents and handed over his custody. Senior police officers have lauded the timely action by both the personnel which saved the life of a youth.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:05 PM IST