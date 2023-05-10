 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV clerk in ACB net for seeking bribe
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV clerk in ACB net for seeking bribe

The duo was booked by the Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding Rs1,500 as a bribe from a constable on Tuesday.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

One of the two employees attached to the clerical department of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, Ganesh Waghere, was arrested on Tuesday. The duo was booked by the Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding Rs1,500 as a bribe from a constable on Tuesday. 

“Waghere’s colleague Pawar, 46, is said to be on leave, he will be arrested once he comes back,” said a police official.

Duo didn't process files unless paid bribe

The bribe was sought to clear the wage difference in accordance with the 7th pay commission and for processing the medical bills of the aggrieved.

The duo was reluctant to process the files unless being paid a bribe, prompting the constable to approach ACB. The bribe was constantly sought between April 12 and 17.

article-image

