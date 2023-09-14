Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Unveils Team Logo For Indian Swachhata League 2.0. | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) unveiled the name and logo of its team to participate in the second edition of the ‘Indian Swachhata League’ which is being held across the country under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to celebrate nine years of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The team has retained last year’s name-Mira Bhayandar Swachha-Grahi- which had bagged the top spot in ISL’s first edition in the three to ten lakh population category, after a rigorous evaluation process.

Number of participants increases to 4,000

While 1850 cities had participated in 2022, This year, the number of participants has increased to 4,000. Apart from the regular intensified cleanliness drives and rallies, the sanitation department of the MBMC has rolled up its sleeves to mobilising citizens, volunteers, students and activists to register their participations in activities like- plog-run, beach clean-up drives, awareness campaigns about importance of garbage segregation at source, felicitation of conservancy workers, theme based essay and drawing competitions for students, special cleanliness campaigns at gardens, forts and other heritage structures in the twin-city.

The fortnight-long competition will be held between September 17, to October 2 and every city team will have to submit an official entry regarding their activities, along with photos and videos.

Registration process explained

The MBMC team will be captained by municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar who has appealed citizens, students and members of social organisations to actively register their participation at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/islseason2/ with the spirit of cleanliness and resolve towards ensuring garbage-free and hygienic surroundings to ensure that the twin-city once again retains its top position. Apart from prizes and awards in various categories, the most unique citizen initiatives and posts will feature on the National Mission page.