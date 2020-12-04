Mira Bhayandar: MBMC launches 'Majhi Bus' app for smart commuting

More than five years after chalking out an elaborate road map to enhance the quality of bus services in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally launched Majhi Bus-a mobile application for commuters under the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) project.

Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale launched the application on Thursday in the presence of municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod, deputy civic chief Ajit Muthe, transport committee chairman Mangesh Patil, deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot, and house leader Prashant Dalvi.

As of now the android based application can be downloaded via a link mbmcwebportal.amnex.com and will be available for download from the Google Play Store from 7 December.

Apart from tracking the movement of buses, commuters will be able to get complete information on the availability of buses, nearest stop, route details and timetable on their fingertips through the use of ‘Majhi Bus” app.

To improve operational and managerial efficiency, the ITS includes- Enhanced GPS services to monitor bus movements, LED display boards at bus stops for real time info, electronic ticketing system (ETS), public information systems and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras for depot and parking location surveillance.

The ITS is a part of reforms mandated under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and a commitment made to the World Bank while availing funds.

“It’s good to be tech-savvy but at the same time the civic administration should ensure that these applications do not reduce to mere showcased devices. Moreover, the thrust should be on safety, comfort, affordability and punctuality,” said former municipal corporator- Bernard D’mello.

Currently, 46 buses are plying on nine routes. An average of 23,000 commuters travels in and out of the twin-city on a daily basis.

Before the lockdown was imposed in March-2020, the average number stood at around 40,000 commuters per day.

The MBMC has appointed a private agency for operating its bus fleet on a Net Cost Contract model, topped up with an additional viable gap feature to balance fiscal management aimed at providing a viable and convenient public transport system.