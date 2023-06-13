Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gears Up To Rejuvenate Lakes, Build Musical Fountains

FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to give a major facelift to four ancient lakes in the twin-city on the virtue of funds amounting ₹50 crore allotted by the state government for the renovation and beautification of these spots.

Funds will be used to create major attractions in these lakes

While two lakes are located in the Navghar village area, the other two including Goddev Talao and Jari Mari Talao fall in the revenue villages of Goddev and Kashimira respectively. The funds will also be used to create major attractions at these lakes by adding musical fountains that would create a theatrical spectacle with music, light and water, through a range of pre-programmable water jets controlled by a computer. The funds have been allocated under the special provision scheme for the development of basic amenities in the region mooted by Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

While the state government will bear the entire expenses towards the completion of the project, the MBMC will be the executing and maintaining authority. Plans are afoot to install state-of-the-art musical fountains so that special evening shows and storytelling sessions about historic places in the Mira-Bhayandar can be arranged. There will also be a display of fountain water dancing to musical beats twice every day and thrice on Sundays and other holidays, informed Sarnaik. Tenders were floated and work orders issued to contractors after a competitive bidding process, said an official. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in the presence of Sarnaik and MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole on Sunday. The work is expected to be completed within a year.