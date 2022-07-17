Mira Bhayandar: MBMC displays 'Illegal Schools' warning banners outside seven institutions

MBMC displays 'Illegal Schools' warning banners outside seven institutions being run without permission | Photo: File Image

In a startling revelation, seven illegal/unrecognized schools in the twin-city that were sent notices by the education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to shut down their establishments more than a month ago, have continued to operate, thus putting the educational future of students in a jeopardy.

Stung by the brazen defiance, the civic administration has started displaying banners at the entrance of such schools with warning messages that the institution was illegal and parents should refrain from taking admissions in them.

Days before the schools were supposed to reopen for the new academic session last month, MBMC’s education department had finally woken up to the existence of seven unrecognised private schools illegally operating in the twin-city.

According to the MBMC, a survey revealed that six out of the seven schools imparted education in English medium, while one was a Marathi-medium school.

The MBMC slapped closure notices on the schools. However, the notices turned out to be toothless warnings as schools continued to operate without the fear of the outcome.

On Friday, the MBMC, for the first time, started installing the banners at the main entrance gate of the institutions. “Such illegalities will not be tolerated. We have put up banners outside schools which have defied our notices. A proposal has been prepared to impose a penalty amounting to Rs. 1 lakh each on such schools,” said deputy civic chief- Ajit Muthe.

Despite being empowered to initiate criminal proceedings under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC against the erring school management, the MBMC refrains from taking such action against offenders.

Interestingly, the names of most of the educational institutions have featured in yesteryear's annual list of illegal schools, exposing the unwillingness of the civic administration in taking stern action against habitual offenders who continue to play with the future and life of students.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to convert asphalt roads into concrete ones to fix pothole problem