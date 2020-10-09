Mira Bhayandar: MBMC disconnects waterlines of housing complex for opposing COVID-19 survey

Stung by the opposition and obstacles created by some housing societies for medical teams deployed to conduct Covid-19 survey and Antigen tests in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to act tough.

On Thursday, the ward officer and his team disconnected water lines of a housing complex in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road after they faced stiff resistance in conducting the medical process mandated by the state government under its ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative to ensure that no Covid-19 positive or suspected patients are missed out from the radar.

Earlier additional municipal commissioner-Dilip Dhole had issued standing instructions to all six word officials to take action against objecting societies under the relevant sections of the IPC and provisions of the disaster management act and epidemic disease act.

“We are not against the survey, but such type of strong-arm tactics is not tolerable. While there is no mention of disconnecting water lines, the order itself is wrong and immediately rolled back as citizens are already reeling under a fear of psychosis,” charged BJP corporator and leader of house- Prashant Dalvi.

“The said complex falls in a containment zone. How are we supposed to find suspected patients? People should understand that the drive is for their own well-being. Our teams are screening every household to detect any suspected patient as soon as possible.” said MBMC officer.

Armed with thermal guns and pulse oxy-meters, the survey teams have been provided with an on-call facility of testing kits wherever need arises.

Apart from the health department personnel, the local ward office shares the responsibility of survey.

Meanwhile 154 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday. With the latest additions the total number of cumulative positive patients has catapulted to 19.942. The death toll has mounted to 616.