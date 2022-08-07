Mira Bhayandar: MBMC chief orders 10-year audit into Women and Child Welfare Committee's accounts | FPJ Photo

Three days after pandemonium broke out in the general body house of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), when members from the Congress party accused the BJP-led women and child welfare committee (WCWC) of committing massive corruption in various schemes, municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole on Saturday ordered the accounts department to conduct an internal audit into the purchase orders and other related transactions of the committee.

Congress activists led by district chief Pramod Samant and youth leader Deep Kakde had alleged a scam amounting more than Rs. 18 crore in the BJP-led committee.

“Yes, I have ordered an internal audit of the accounts of the committee for the past ten years to ascertain any type of irregularities. Audits are a routine process, however, if anybody is found indulged in malpractices, strict action will be taken,” confirmed Dilip Dhole.

“Apart from purchasing various household items including sewing and domestic flour mills for free distribution at highly inflated purchase rates, the Rs. 18 crore scam involves bogus beneficiaries in various welfare schemes due to the unholy nexus between officials, committee office bearers and the cartel of contractors. Instead of setting their house in order, the rulers are accusing us of taking bribes. However, we are glad that the civic chief has ordered an official audit,” said Kakde.

Terming the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, MBMC Mayor, Jyotsna Hasnale said, “Those who are leading the agitation stand exposed for demanding bribes from contractors. After their mission failed they are making vague allegations.”

“Similar to the standing committee this committee also has members from all political parties on board, indicating a collective conspiracy excluding some honest members,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Cases of financial irregularities have been regularly tumbling out from the closets of the WCWC for the past several years.