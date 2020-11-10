Mira Bhayandar: MBMC allows stalls but appeals for crackerless Diwali

With the festival of lights just a few days away, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has allowed firecracker stalls to operate in the twin-city, but at the same time, it has appealed to the citizens to celebrate a crackerless Diwali to avoid air and noise pollution amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The civic administration has identified 22 open spaces across the twin-city where around 120 firecracker vendors can establish their stalls and carry out their trading activities in a safer environment.

Urging citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution, the MBMC has issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures including- preference to less crowded places, practice social distancing, use of masks in public places, and frequent hand washing to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Diwali celebrations.