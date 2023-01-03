Mira-Bhayandar: Man loses Rs56K searching doctors online

Pixabay

Mira-Bhayandar: A 32-year-old deliveryman working for a well-known online food ordering platform lost Rs56,000 while browsing the internet for a doctor's number. The man told the police that he was feeling unwell and had searched for phone numbers of doctors nearby to book an appointment. He called on the number listed on the search engine and the person who answered asked him to pay Rs10 by clicking on a link and entering bank details and his Google account PIN. The man complied and minutes later Rs56,000 was siphoned off from his account.