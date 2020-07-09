Mira Bhayandar: Man loses Rs 2.26 lakh in ATM fraud

A 51-year-old civil works contractor who worked as a mason before suffering a paralytic attack, became the victim of an ATM fraud after more than Rs. 2.26 lakh was siphoned off from his savings bank account in a reputed nationalized bank within a span of twenty days, while the card was in his possession all the time.

In his complaint to the Navghar police in Bhayandar, the victim- Sureshchandra Shakwara (51) – has stated about multiple ATM withdrawals and transfers from his savings bank account, with a claim he did not receive any messages from his bank on the registered mobile number alerting him about the unauthorized withdrawals and fraudulent transactions which indicates that the miscreants were resorting to high-end phishing techniques to cheat bank customers.

In case of frauds, the bank must be immediately notified or within seven working days. Based on certain transaction values and time frame of registering complaints, the liability is assigned in accordance to RBI guidelines.

Meanwhile an offence under section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 against unidentified fraudsters. Further investigations were underway.