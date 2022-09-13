Mira Bhayandar: Man dies after tree falls on his hut in Uttan

A treefall in Uttan led to the death of 52-year-old Pandurang Kashinath Diva |

Mira Bhayandar: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old man died after a huge tamarind tree collapsed on his hut in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar on Tuesday.

According to MBMC's Chief Fire Officer, Prakash Borade, the incident was reported near the local revenue office in the Mal-Dongri area of Uttan at around 5:45 am. The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Kashinath Diva who hailed from Dongarpada in Wada district and had come to work as a daily wage labourer in Uttan.

While other members of the family escaped with bruises, Pandurang who suffered serious head injuries was rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station. Heavy rains and gusty winds lashing the twin-city since Monday night apparently led to the treefall.