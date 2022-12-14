Mira Bhayandar: Madhukar Pandey takes over as MBVV Chief

Mira Bhayandar: Senior IPS officer- Madhukar Pandey on Tuesday took charge as the second commissioner of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.
The 1996-batch officer succeeded Sadanand Date (IPC: 1990) who has been posted as the additional director general of police to head the anti-terrorist squad.
Apart from holding several important positions, Pandey also headed the state economic offences wing (EOW). The state government had elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV commissionerate in 2020 with Sadanand Date as the first police commissioner.
