Mira Bhayandar: Kolsewadi police detain 3 for looting ATM

Kolsewadi police detain 3 for looting ATM

Thane: Soon after an ATM robbery in Mira Road on Wednesday, June 22 where a gang looted Rs 7 lakh from the ATM, the Kolsewadi police detained three persons on Wednesday, June 23.

A similar robbery took place in Kalyan by the same gang, on Sunday, June 19. The gang of robbers has links to other thefts across the state.

The team from Kolsewadi police station have been sent to Haryana for tracing the other accused.

Bashir Shaikh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, " Two ATMs of nationalised banks were robbed of cash worth Rs 27.68 lakh. We have seen that the gang's modus operandi was using gas cutters and obstructing the CCTV's view with paint which is common in other ATMs thefts over the last six months in different parts of Maharashtra. They also warned that their next target would be Thane and Mumbai which proved right when they broke into an ATM in Mira Road and looted Rs 7 lakh in the same style which was adopted in other places."

Shaikh further added, " We detained three persons on the basis of CCTV footage which we were having but as of now the investigation is underway and more details cannot be revealed. We are suspecting that there are 15-20 members in the gang and it is the same gang which carried out operations at other places too. Apart from a similar modus operandi, they are targeting ATMs of the same back at every place due to lack of security. The ATMs they are targeting don't have a watchman and working CCTV cameras which makes it difficult to trace them. Also if we find any glitch on the security part we will be going to book the bank authority too."