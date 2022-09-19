Mira Bhayandar: Jeweller loses Rs. 1.5 lakh to con man

Representative Image |

Mira Bhayandar: A jeweller from the Mira Bhayandar area was tricked by a con man and lost Rs 1.5 lakh on Sunday. The suspect allegedly mimicked the voice of a woman to trap the jeweller. The police are searching for the con man with CCTV camera captures.

The 53-year-old jeweller who runs a gold ornament showroom in Bhayandar received a call from a woman claiming to be a dentist, who stays in the nearby building, and wanted to purchase gold bangles weighing around 30 grams.

After agreeing to buy them for an estimated cost of Rs. 1.65 lakh, the woman asked the jeweller to bring Rs. 1.5 lakh in the denomination of Rs. 500 as she needed change in her clinic; collect Rs. 2 lakh in the denomination of Rs. 2,000; and keep the remaining amount of Rs. 50,000 as an advance payment.

When one of the employees of the showroom reached the building with the cash, an unidentified person claiming to be the brother of the dentist tricked him into handing over Rs. 1.5 lakh (three bundles of Rs. 50,000 each) with an assurance to return with Rs. 2 lakh, but disappeared from the spot, leaving the unsuspecting employee with a never-ending wait.

The employee rushed to the flat as mentioned by the caller as her residence, but was shocked to learn that no such dentist or doctor stayed there. An offence under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered in this context at the Bhayandar police station. It is suspected that the person who fled with the money may have mimicked the voice of a woman to trick the jeweller after conducting a reiki.