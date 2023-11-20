Mira-Bhayandar: Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Kashimira On Nov 21

File photo

Firebrand quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been leading the fight to secure reservations for the Maratha community, will be visiting the twin-city on Tuesday, November 21. He will address the Maratha community staying in and around the Mira-Bhayandar region at a public meeting near the Jari-Mari lake in Kashimira tomorrow at 2 pm .

He is likely to interact with media persons after the rally. The officer bearers and volunteers of the Mira Bhayandar Sakal Maratha Samaj are in the process of making elaborate arrangements for the meet which is expected to witness a massive gathering of members from the Martha community.

Jarange's state-wide tour to end on Dec 24

Jarange commenced the second phase of his state-wide tour on November 16 which will conclude on December 24 the deadline which has been set for the state government to provide Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas.

With an aim of boosting their confidence and strengthening their resolve that they will definitely secure reservation, Jarange-Patil has been engaging in dialogues with the Maratha community members during his ongoing tour. His visit to Kashimira gains significance as the region falls in Thane district which is said to be the home turf of chief minister-Eknath Shinde. The legislative assembly segment is represented by Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik.