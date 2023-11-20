 Mira-Bhayandar: Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Kashimira On Nov 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Kashimira On Nov 21

Mira-Bhayandar: Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Kashimira On Nov 21

The officer bearers and volunteers of the Mira Bhayandar Sakal Maratha Samaj are in the process of making elaborate arrangements for the meet which is expected to witness a massive gathering of members from the Martha community

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Firebrand quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been leading the fight to secure reservations for the Maratha community, will be visiting the twin-city on Tuesday, November 21. He will address the Maratha community staying in and around the Mira-Bhayandar region at a public meeting near the Jari-Mari lake in Kashimira tomorrow at 2 pm . 

He is likely to interact with media persons after the rally. The officer bearers and volunteers of the Mira Bhayandar Sakal Maratha Samaj are in the process of making elaborate arrangements for the meet which is expected to witness a massive gathering of members from the Martha community.

Jarange's state-wide tour to end on Dec 24

Jarange commenced the second phase of his state-wide tour on November 16 which will conclude on December 24 the deadline which has been set for the state government to provide Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas.

With an aim of boosting their confidence and strengthening their resolve that they will definitely secure reservation, Jarange-Patil has been engaging in dialogues with the Maratha community members during his ongoing tour. His visit to Kashimira gains significance as the region falls in Thane district which is said to be the home turf of chief minister-Eknath Shinde. The legislative assembly segment is represented by Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik.

Read Also
Pune: Maratha Community Wants Its Rightful Reservation, Says Manoj Jarange In Kharadi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Metro Collects ₹2.75 Lakh On Day 1, Emerges As Cheapest Mode Of Transportation

Navi Mumbai Metro Collects ₹2.75 Lakh On Day 1, Emerges As Cheapest Mode Of Transportation

'Which Brand Of Whiskey Is Aaditya Thackeray Drinking?': Maha BJP Hits Back Amid Bawankule 'Casino'...

'Which Brand Of Whiskey Is Aaditya Thackeray Drinking?': Maha BJP Hits Back Amid Bawankule 'Casino'...

Bombay High Court Discharges Former I-T Officer From Corruption Case

Bombay High Court Discharges Former I-T Officer From Corruption Case

Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Bombay High Court Seeks Centre, Maha Govt's Help Over Clarification On...

Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Bombay High Court Seeks Centre, Maha Govt's Help Over Clarification On...

'If Donation Boxes Are Removed, Only God Will Remain In Temples, Not Priests,' LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

'If Donation Boxes Are Removed, Only God Will Remain In Temples, Not Priests,' LoP Vijay Wadettiwar