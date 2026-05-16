Mira-Bhayandar Holds Language Workshop For Non-Marathi Auto Drivers Amid Strict Deadline | X / PratapSarnaik

Mira-Bhayandar: An innovative Marathi language learning workshop was organized for the non-Marathi auto-rickshaw drivers in the city. This initiative comes after a startling revelation that as many as 565 non-Marathi rickshaw drivers in Mira-Bhayandar do not know the local language.

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Following this, Minister Pratap Sarnaik issued a strict ultimatum, directing all non-Marathi drivers to learn functional, everyday Marathi by August 15. He warned of stern action, stating that the permits of those who fail to learn the language will be canceled directly starting August 16.

Against this backdrop, the innovative workshop was organized based on the vision of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and the Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mira-Bhayandar. The event was attended by several senior officials, including Thane Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil.

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A standout feature of this initiative is that the responsibility of teaching Marathi to the drivers has been entrusted to Sapna Kumari Sah, a meritorious student from a Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) school.

Despite being a native Hindi speaker, Sapna studied in a Marathi-medium school and scored an impressive 90% in this year's Class 10th board exams. Notably, she topped her municipal school by securing a remarkable 91 out of 100 marks in the Marathi subject.

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To make communication easier for the drivers, a special 'Practical Marathi Booklet' (Vyavaharik Marathi Pustika) was unveiled by Minister Pratap Sarnaik and distributed to the drivers in attendance.

The auto-rickshaw drivers responded positively to the minister's stance and the workshop. The drivers present at the event assured that within the next three months, they would certainly learn enough Marathi to converse with commuters and would uphold full respect for the Marathi language.