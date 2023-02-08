Mira Bhayandar: Hearing on MBMC new development plan begins | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: A panel of experts started hearing citizens’ suggestions and objections on the draft Development Plan (DP) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Around 250 objections and suggestions were heard at the MBMC headquarters on Wednesday (February 8). The hearings are being conducted in two phases- 8 to 9 February and 13 to 17 February-2023, 11 am onwards.

Four-member panel formed

After staring at an uncertain future for over five years, the notification was published on October 28, inviting objections and suggestions till November 27. As many as 4,200 objections and suggestions have been received in response to the notification. The four-member panel will include- a retired joint director, a retired assistant director of town planning, an environment planner and ADTP (thane)-Kishor Patil. MBMC's DP came into effect in 1997.

A new 20-year fresh vision document was mandated to be prepared and ratified before its validity came to an end in 2017. Notably, the government had stripped the MBMC's power by handing over the responsibility of DP preparation to the Thane ADTP owing to inordinate delays.

