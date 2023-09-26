Mira-Bhayandar: Gurukul-Style Music School In Memory Of Lata Mangeshkar To Become A Reality Soon

FPJ

The bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of a Gurukul-style music school in Mira Road will be held at 10 am on Thursday. The first of its kind music institute in the state is being built in the memory of singing legend and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

“Lata Yug”

The ceremony will be followed by “Lata Yug” a musical show in which prominent artists including Datta Mistry, Nirupama Dey, Sonali Karnik, Radhika Nanday and Dhanashri Deshpande will perform on popular numbers sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Govt gives ₹25 crore to the project

The unique musical extravaganza which will be held at the auditorium in Kashimira will be compered by Smita Gavankar. The state government has allotted funds amounting ₹25 crore for the construction of the Gurukul-style music school. Funds will be disbursed to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a phased-wise manner in accordance with the progress of the construction work. The music school which will come up on an amenity space in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road will be a ground plus two musical theme based artistic structures measuring around 25,000 square feet. will be divided in different sections wherein dedicated spaces will be allotted to train students in classical music, singing and playing musical instruments like-harmonium, flute, sitar, drumming and tabla under the guidance of renowned artists in the music industry.

School to conduct musical exams

The school will also tie-up with leading music institutions across the state to conduct the exams professionally. "For me it's like a dream coming true as this music school will not only be a fitting tribute to the legendary singer but also a boon to hundreds of students who have musical talent, but find it difficult to nurture and pursue a career in music.” said legislator-Pratap Sarnaik who had been regularly following the issue for the past several years. The education module will be designed keeping in mind professional music courses in line with various certifications offered by recognised music universities.

