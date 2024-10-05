Mira-Bhayandar: Govert Allocates ₹65 Crore To MBMC For 'Glass Skywalk' Connecting Ghodbunder’s Bay Shore And Killa Shiv-Srushti

Government allocates ₹65 crore to MBMC for the construction of a Glass Skywalk connecting Ghodbunder’s Bay Shore and Killa Shiv-Srushti in Mira-Bhayandar | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: In yet another initiative which is poised to become a prime tourist destination in the twin-city by 2026, the state government’s urban development department (UDD) has allocated funds amounting Rs 65 crore for the construction of a Glass Skywalk (glass bottom bridge) to seamlessly connect the Bay Shore with the majestic Killa Shiv-Srushti- a hill fort located in Ghodbunder village near Kashimira.

A major portion of the around one-kilometre long and six metres-wide bridge will have uniquely designed sturdy railings and the bottom made from toughened tempered safety glass to provide an unparalleled view of the creek waters and the scenic landscape below.

The glass bridge aligns with the second phase of the ambitious waterfront development project has been mooted by Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik toeing the lines of a similar one located along the creek line in Thane.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has recently given its clearance for the waterfront development project tagged with several guidelines and regulations including restriction of the proposed waterfront activities only on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) II and Non CRZ areas.

“Plans were also afoot to create a 'viewing deck' so that one can see and capture the views of the surrounding area from this glass bridge. The state government has allotted funds collectively amounting Rs 100 crore out of which Rs 65 crore will be used to construct the glass bridge and the remaining to install railings on sidewalks which will act as barriers between the road and pavement for the safety of pedestrians" said Sarnaik while adding that the bridge is not only expected to attract a significant number of tourists but will also boost the local economy.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which is executing the project has floated tenders inviting experienced firms for the construction of the glass bridge which will facilitate visitors/ tourists who come for a walk on the bay shore to directly reach the Killa Shiv Shrishti.