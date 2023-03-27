Mira Bhayandar: Gangaur Vidai festival celebrated with much fanfare at Bhayandar Chowpatty | FPJ

The Maheshwari Mandal in association with the Rajasthani Mahila Mandal celebrated the Gangaur Vidai (farewell) festival with great enthusiasm and religious fervour at Bhayandar Chowpatty last Friday.

The grand farewell has been celebrated by members of both the social welfare organisations for the past 35 years. Apart from cultural and religious programmes, there were Rajasthani folk songs sung by renowned singer Bhavna Pandit and her team, leaving the audiences enthralled.

The festivities were attended by 1,700 members of the community.

Maheshwari Mandal president Natwarji Daga, secretary Narayanji Toshniwal and Rajasthani Mahila Mandal president Mainaji Toshniwal were lauded for their efforts in making the function a grand success.

Advocate Ravi Vyas, and former corporators Dr Sushil Agarwal and Suresh Khandelwal were among other dignitaries present.