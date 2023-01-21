Mira Bhayandar: Gambling den running from game zone busted, 4 held |

Another gambling den which was operating under the guise of a video gaming parlour in Mira Road on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the central crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided Mahalaxmi Video Games located in the Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road.

The police arrested four people including the manager-Sanoj Das (36), machine operator-Kishore Kumar Chandravanshi (36) and two soliciting customers who were found to be illegally accepting and placing monetary bets at the establishment were taken into custody.

While video game machines and motherboards were seized, an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887 has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road against the quartet, Further investigations were on.

