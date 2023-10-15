 Mira-Bhayandar: Fugitive Re-Arrested By Police After Escaping Custody, Commits Bag-Lifting Crimes On Local Trains
Based on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh, with the help of his RPF counterpart Anil Kadam, apprehended Mangesh from the premises of the Borivali railway station on Saturday.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Representational Image

Less than a week after he managed to escape from the custody of the Virar police, the crime branch unit (zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police re-arrested the fugitive on Saturday with the help of their railway police force (RPF) counterparts in Borivali.  However, by then, the accused, who has been identified as Manish Yashwant Parte alias Mangesh (48), had committed a series of bag-lifting crimes on local trains. 

According to the police, Parte was arrested for his involvement in stealing the bag of a devotee who was busy praying at a temple in Virar on  October 3, 2023. However, he managed to give a slip to his custodians when he was being escorted to the hospital for regular medical examinations on October 8. 

Accused resisted lawful custody

An offence under section 224 of the IPC was registered against him for resisting lawful custody.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, MBMC chief- Madhukar Pandey directed the crime branch unit to track and re-arrest the accused. Based on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh, with the help of his RPF counterpart Anil Kadam, apprehended Mangesh from the premises of the Borivali railway station on Saturday. 

Investigations revealed that less than 24 hours after he forced his hand out of the cop’s grip and fled, Mangesh began stealing mobiles and lifting bags of commuters travelling in local trains. He had committed thefts in running local trains at Borivali, Dadar and Mahim. “The accused seems to be a chronic alcoholic who committed the crimes to fund his addiction. We have handed over his custody to the Virar police station.” said an investigating officer under section 224 (resisting lawful custody) of the IPC.

Out on bail, had murdered his brother in 2007  

Involved in a spate of thefts, Mangesh was arrested for his alleged involvement in brutally murdering his younger brother Nitin Parte (32) by stabbing him with a knife during a binge session at their tenement in Virar on 13, October, 2007. The murder was said to be the fallout of a dispute over sharing rent of their ancestral property in Bhayandar. After spending five years in jail, Mangesh was out on bail, police said.

