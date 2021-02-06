Mira Bhayandar: For the welfare of Mumbai's 'dabbawalas', volunteers distribute ration in mass donation drive

In continuance with their selfless endeavour to serve the needy and the the underprivileged sections of the society, volunteers of social welfare organization 'Making The Difference' (MTD) has geared up to launch yet another drive to distribute 6,000 dry ration kits to the hardworking 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai who have been rendered jobless due to the pandemic.

The distribution programme will be held at Vardhaman Fantasy near the Shivar Garden in Mira Road on Sunday. The task of supplying lunch boxes from homes to offices and back is one of the worst-hit businesses during the pandemic, leaving the dabbawalas on the brink of collapse, as very few establishments have resumed regular office work.

In a similar drive, volunteers had distributed grocery kits to more than 2,000 dabbawalas at Seven-Eleven School in Mira Road on December 20, 2020.

This time the MTD has added yet another noble deed in addition to the distribution drive by organising a blood donation drive at the same venue, with a target of collecting over 1,000 units.

Established in 2014 by Meet Vishwakarma, MTD in association with Donatekart aims to serve the needy, under privileged and special children. They have been distributing thousands of dry ration kits and grocery to idol makers, transgender, and the sex workers' community since the pandemic induced lockdown was imposed last year.

The MTD has been conducting phase-wise distribution camps in cities including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

In addition to this, community kitchens were started where milk, tea and cooked meals were distributed to daily wagers and other needy people at old age homes and orphanages.