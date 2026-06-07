Mira Bhayandar: Fire Breaks Out At Surbhi Hotel; Alleged Illegal Shed May Have Led To Flames Spreading Rapidly |

Mira Bhayandar: A fire broke out on the ground floor of Surbhi Hotel in Mira Bhayandar on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic in the area as thick smoke and flames were seen billowing over the building.

According to a instagram post by 'gemsofmbmc', the fire erupted around 3.30 pm on June 7, 2026. Visuals from the spot showed heavy flames and smoke rising from the premises, with the blaze appearing to spread rapidly across the lower portion of the structure.

It is suspected that an illegally covered extra space with a shed may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze and the role of the alleged illegal covering are yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident has once again raised concerns over unauthorised extensions and covered spaces in commercial establishments, especially in densely populated areas where such structures can increase fire risk and hamper emergency response.

Further details regarding injuries, damage to property and firefighting operations are awaited.

BMC Launches Citywide Hotel Inspection Drive After Delhi Blaze

In the wake of the recent hotel fire in Delhi, the BMC has directed all restaurants and hotels in Mumbai to ensure that fire prevention and life safety systems remain fully functional at all times, prioritising the safety of citizens, tourists, and employees.

The civic body has also announced a special joint inspection drive, to be carried out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) in coordination with various municipal departments from June 6 to 20, to verify compliance with fire safety norms and assess preparedness across hospitality establishments in the city.

Following the tragic hotel fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals, the BMC has stepped up fire safety enforcement across Mumbai.

As part of the drive, a joint civic team carried out demolition and seizure action against several hotels and bars in Andheri (West), including Walkman Bar, Bora Bora, China Gate, Caravan Serai, and Hometown, for violations detected during inspections.

Meanwhile the MFB, in coordination with various civic departments, will conduct a special inspection campaign covering malls, star-rated hotels, lodging and boarding establishments, party and banquet halls, rooftop venues, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and bars, orchestra bars, gymkhanas, and other commercial establishments across Mumbai and its suburbs.

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