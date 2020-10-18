Mira Bhayandar: Finally, MBMT buses back on roads after six-month gap

Bhayandar: In a respite for the commuters, bus services were partially resumed on certain routes in the twin-city from Saturday after a hiatus of more than six months.

In a major setback to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Bombay High Court on Thursday had allowed the private bus operator to commence bus services.

After extended rounds of deliberations, the MBMC had terminated the contract of the private operator-Bhagirathi Trans Corporation. The operator sought judicial intervention against the abrupt termination of the bus services. The court not only allowed the petitioner to resume bus services but directed the police to provide adequate security to the employees as well.

“We will present our side before the court in the next hearing which is to be held on 20 October. As of now, we have given a schedule of 21 buses to be operated on eight routes including, Uttan, Thane and Borivali. A meeting will be held with the operator and workers’ unions to ensure that duties are allotted on a rotational basis.” said deputy civic chief Ajit Muthe.

The public transport authority has 430 contractual employees who are affiliated to three different unions. Most of the employees are still unhappy over the compromise formula.

“As a mark of respect for the judiciary and taking into mind the difficulties faced by commuters, we are back to work with a hope that we will not be deprived of our justified rights,” said Kailash Patil, a ticket checker.

Bus services have been in limbo since March due to the imposition of lockdown. After operating just five out of the 70 buses on two out of the 17 routes following unlock, bus services were abruptly terminated, leaving commuters on the mercy of auto-rickshaws.