Mira Bhayandar: Ek Onkar Foundation launches 'Roti Bank' to feed the needy

In a country where hunger deaths are still a bitter reality, members of social welfare organization 'Ek Onkar Foundation' led by Kulwant Singh have taken up the noble cause of feeding the needy by launching a “Roti Bank” in Mira Road.

To make sure that no one goes hungry and that there is no wastage of food, the organization has installed a community refrigerator in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road which was inaugurated by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Deputy Mayor Hasmukh Gehlot on Friday.

“Accessible to all and open round the clock, this refrigerator has been installed to mitigate hunger and thirst of the needy people and at the same time ensure that leftover food is not wasted. People can keep their leftover food in this refrigerator. While our organisation plans to install more such Roti Banks across the twin-city, one such refrigerator will soon come up at the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital for the convenience of the needy patients undergoing treatment there,” informed Kulwant.

The organisation is also establishing contact with local veg restaurants seeking their nod to collect leftovers and distribute it to the poor before the food gets stale.

“If the restaurateurs allow it, I and my volunteers would personally go and collect the leftover food,” added Kulwant.

“It’s really a commendable step toward serving the society. We will see how the civic body can help such organisations in this noble initiative,” said Gehlot.

While the idea of a community refrigerator has been gaining fast momentum across the country and abroad, it’s one of the first of its kind initiative to be implemented in Mira Road.