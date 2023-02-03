Mira Bhayandar: EIL team visits MBMC waste process plant

A team of experts from Engineers India Limited (EIL) visited the solid waste processing plant in the Dhaavgi area of Uttan and bio-gas units located in Mira Road and Bhayandar on Friday.

With a thrust on sustainable solid waste, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has roped in the EIL to develop waste-to-energy and bio-methanation projects in cities with a population of more than 10 lakh under the ambit of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

In the first phase, 25 out of the 61 million plus cities including Mira-Bhayandar have been selected by the MoHUA. To ensure disposal in a scientific manner, as per the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, the civic administration has hired a Gujarat-based company to process the segregated dry and wet garbage into compost and refuse-derived fuel for industrial use on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

This is apart from setting up two waste-to-energy plants to churn municipal solid waste and produce bio-methane gas which can be utilised to generate electricity.

While two bio-gas plants are presently operational, the MBMC plans to set up more such units in various parts of the twin city.

According to civic officials, the EIL team expressed satisfaction with the operations and output of the plants. Apart from eight to ten tonnes of industrial and biomedical waste, the civic administration is saddled with the daunting task of disposing off an overload of more than 450 metric tonnes of garbage generated by the twin city every day.

