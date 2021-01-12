Mira Bhayandar: Duo lands in cop net for selling cough syrup to drug addicts

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate apprehended two people with a huge quantity of Chlorpheniramine Maleate (containing codeine phosphate) cough syrup from a transit accommodation building in Kashimira on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime detection unit led by PSI Dhananjay Gaikwad, under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare and ACP Vilas Sanap, swooped down on a tenement located in the transit camp near Lodha Aqua complex in Kashimira.

Two people, who have been identified as Ainil Hamid Mansoori (68) and Jamir Rashid Shaikh (44), both locals, were found to be in possession of the cough syrup bottles and Nitravet (10 mg) tablets valued at more than Rs 1 lakh.

It has come to light that the duo used to illegally supply the cough syrup along with Nitravet (10 mg) tablets to local drug addicts who consumed both to get high.

“The cough syrup and tablets are not over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and need proper prescription for being sold. Investigations were on to ascertain the source of supply of the consignment,” said Hazare.

Stringent norms are in place for the sale and purchase of the syrup, which is a powerful intoxicant and cannot be abused.

Several unregistered suppliers are supplying cough syrups and tablets to chemists who allegedly sell them at prices higher than the maximum retail price and that too without asking for the mandated prescription of a registered medical practitioner, sources said.

Meanwhile, both the women have been booked under the relevant sections of the Drug and Cosmetic Act. Further investigations were underway.