Mira Bhayandar: Drug peddler held with mephedrone worth Rs 25 Lakh in Kashimira

Less than a week after a duo were caught with drugs worth Rs. 35 lakh in Kashimira, another peddler landed into the custody of the Crime Branch (Unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases where thieves broke into cars and escaped with valuables, the crime branch team had intensified vigilance on the highway belt and other theft-prone areas.

On Tuesday, a patrolling team led by Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti and API Vilas Kute spotted a suspicious Wagon R car on the highway near Thakur Mall. The team decided to keep a watch. Minutes later a biker arrived at the spot, spoke to the occupant and swiftly zoomed away after handing over a parcel. The police took the car driver into custody after he started giving evasive answers to questions posed by the police team.

Upon frisking he was found to be in possession of 250 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD. The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 25 lakh, police said.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the 40-year-old accused who is said to be a resident of Dongri area in Mumbai.

Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.