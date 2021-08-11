Mira Bhayandar: Dr Sambhaji Panpatte appointed as MBMC's second additional municipal commissioner

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) got its second additional municipal commissioner in the form of Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte who has been promoted to the post by the state's urban development after serving the civic body as a deputy municipal commissioner for 15 years.

Unlike the present additional commissioner-Vijay Mhasal who is on deputation, Dr. Panpatte joined the MBMC in 2006 but is currently on the permanent pay-roll since his absorption in the civic work-force as deputy municipal commissioner. This followed a nod by MBMC general body in 2010.

Apart from handling crucial departments including- health, sanitation, solid waste management, fire and emergency wing, Dr. Panpatte has played an instrumental role in successfully implementing a series of initiatives and encouraging public participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-the central government’s ambitious ranking exercise to evaluate the various measurable aspects of sanitation and hygiene of towns and cities across the country.

“I am thankful to the municipal commissioner and the state government for showing their trust in me. I will further strive for the all-round development of the twin-city.” said Dr. Panpatte.

Notably, the MBMC has managed to clinch top positions including bagging the third place in one of the editions of the Swachh Bharat Survey by scoring more than 4,608 out of 6,000 points in the pan-India ranking exercise. The MBMC has two additional commissioners and three deputy civic chiefs.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:19 PM IST