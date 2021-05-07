Mira Bhayandar: Despite improved recovery, MBMC records sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths

Despite a bettering recovery rate which crossed the 90 percent mark amid the ongoing lockdown on Thursday, the Covid-19 data shared by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has exposed some disturbing trends in context to the number of casualties which has witnessed an alarming upward trend since last month (April).
While 206 casualties were reported in April, the numbers were limited to 21 in March, 9 in February and 12 deaths in January this year. While the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.40 percent, the active case ratio and rate of recovery is pegged at 6.99 percent and 90.62 percent respectively.
While 30, April topped the list with 12 casualties; the MBMC has already reported 45 casualties in the first week of May. With this the total number of deaths had now mounted to 1086 till Thursday night. After an astronomical rise in the number of daily detections which shot up as high as 555 in mid-April, there has been a gradual slow down in fresh detection for the past one week.
As many as 1,732 people were found positive for the infection this month, clocking an average of around 250 detection's per day unlike earlier when the number of positive cases hovered at an average of 350 to 500 plus on a daily basis. Moreover, 2,841 patients have recovered and discharged from various healthcare facilities in the corresponding period.
Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 45,300, the MBMC’s health department data also reveals that a total of 41,052 patients have recovered from their viral infection. Consequently the number of active cases has dipped to 3,162 after a span of exactly one month when the active cases were limited to 3196 on 6, April, 2021. The number of active cases had recently breached the 4,400 mark.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)