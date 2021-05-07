Mira Bhayandar: Despite improved recovery, MBMC records sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths

Despite a bettering recovery rate which crossed the 90 percent mark amid the ongoing lockdown on Thursday, the Covid-19 data shared by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has exposed some disturbing trends in context to the number of casualties which has witnessed an alarming upward trend since last month (April).

While 206 casualties were reported in April, the numbers were limited to 21 in March, 9 in February and 12 deaths in January this year. While the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.40 percent, the active case ratio and rate of recovery is pegged at 6.99 percent and 90.62 percent respectively.

While 30, April topped the list with 12 casualties; the MBMC has already reported 45 casualties in the first week of May. With this the total number of deaths had now mounted to 1086 till Thursday night. After an astronomical rise in the number of daily detections which shot up as high as 555 in mid-April, there has been a gradual slow down in fresh detection for the past one week.