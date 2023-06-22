Mira Bhayandar: Demolition of Six out of 15 Rickety Buildings Stuck in Legal Trouble |

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had tagged 15 buildings in the twin-city as dangerous and unfit for human habitation as part of their annual pre-monsoon exercise. Last year this figure stood at 16. The civic administration evacuated and started razing nine buildings. However, six structures are entangled in legal and other hurdles.

While owners of three vacant structures have moved the judiciary, two have challenged the authenticity of the stability certificates by demanding for a review, thus creating legal obstacles in taking any type of coercive steps. One building which is still inhabited by residents has been given a final evacuation notice by the ward officer.

Inspection of building older than 30 years

In accordance with the relevant sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the civic administration had made it obligatory for owners and residents of buildings in existence for more than 30 years, to get their buildings inspected by qualified structural engineers listed on the civic panel. Subsequently, notices were issued to 1108 structures after an extensive survey, last year. However, only 184 occupants responded positively and submitted the certificates after conducting recommended corrective repairs needed for structural stability.

15 buildings fall in the C-1 category (most dangerous to live in)

Stung by the cold-shoulder response, MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole directed all six ward officials to ensure that structural stability of all such buildings are conducted till April 30, failing which they will be held liable to face disciplinary action, in event of any disaster related to such structures. As per the stability survey report- 15 buildings fall in the C-1 category (most dangerous to live in, and are vacated and demolished), 19 in the C-2 (a) category (major reconstruction and repair work to be done after evacuation), 383 in the C-2 (b) category (repair work with no need of evacuation) and 13 in the C-3 category which require only minor repairs. Most of the old and dilapidated structures are on small plots which have already consumed a FSI of more than four, thus making redevelopment options difficult and non-viable under the existing permission norms. However, the cluster development plan recently passed by the state government is all set to provide for such ill-fated buildings.

